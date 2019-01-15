Cross-border links vital as Brexit looms

Sinn Féin MP Elisha McCallion has led a delegation to meet the President of Letterkenny Institute of Technology Paul Hannigan to discuss educational links between Derry and Donegal.

She said: “I met with the President of Letterkenny Institute of Technology (LYIT), Paul Hannigan, today along with a Sinn Féin delegation from Derry and Donegal which included Karen Mullan MLA, Raymond McCartney MLA and councillors Albert Doherty and Gerry McMonagle.

“We discussed the ongoing progress in improving education co-operation across the north west, building on the recent memorandum of understanding between LYIT, the NWRC and UU.

“With Brexit on the horizon it is more important than ever that we improve educational co-operation across the north west and provide young people with as many opportunities as possible to help them reach their potential.

“We will continue to build upon existing links and create new opportunities across the wider north west city region.”