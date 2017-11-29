Cross-border model is working for children with heart problems

Sinn Féin Health spokesperson Councillor Patricia Logue says improvements in children’s heart surgery achieved through cross-border co-operation should be emulated across all areas of health and the public services.

She was speaking after an international conference in Belfast heard that the all-island Congenital Heart Disease (CHD) Network is delivering better outcomes for children across Ireland.

She said: “I am not surprised that a logically approach to healthcare provision on the island of Ireland is producing better health outcomes and the demand for these services are rising.”

“We have been arguing for years that two health systems on the island of Ireland, doesn’t make sense. There are so many possibilities for further development for example, a Perinatal mental health service, covering the island of Ireland would provide a much needed and sustainable service.

“There is a great capacity in border areas to cooperate together but cooperation in health can benefit all communities. This is more important than ever, given the threat posed by Brexit.

“The all-island Congenital Heart Disease Network are leading the way but there are other services we could be looking at especially as we set about a process for much needed transformation under Michelle O’Neill’s Delivering Together plan.”