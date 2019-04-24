Cross-community version of ‘Give Peace A Chance’ released after Lyra McKee murder

A team of people in Derry have released a newly completed music video for a rap rendition of John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s ‘Give Peace A Chance’ following the murder of Lyra McKee in the city.

The cross-community musical project was the brainchild of Strabane native Joshua Clarke and features Waterside rap artist Gary Martin, who penned his own lyrics for their version of the world-famous John Lennon and Yoko Ono peace anthem.

Give Peace A Chance.

With the help of Victoria Temple, a cross-section of local people responded to an online call out and volunteered to form part of the chorus for the song, which was filmed beside the Peace Bridge and on the City Walls.

The Derry version of the song was originally recorded last year, but the events of the past few days have spurred Joshua on to complete a full video and release the song online.

The video, which has already had thousands upon thousands of views and shares on social media, comes as voices grow louder for political leaders to get back around the table in Northern Ireland and bring about an end to the two-year stalemate at Stormont.

The renewed impetus comes after journalist Lyra was shot and killed by the New IRA during a night of violence in Derry on Thursday. An innocent bystander, Lyra (29) had been standing near a police Land Rover when a gunman appeared from behind a low wall and opened fire in the general direction. She was laid to rest in Belfast this afternoon.

The local people involved in the project.

Speaking about the music project, Joshua told the Derry Journal: “We tried to get as many people from different backgrounds as possible involved.

“We put out a few messages and we had some friends of friends, friends of friends of friends and other people who had just seen the post on Facebook come along and get involved.

“The footage was recorded last year but I have added to it and the finished video was released on Sunday. There has been a great response and it is good to see other people that agree with us.

“A minority of people want this violence, a majority want peace and want people to get along.”