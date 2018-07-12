‘Crude but viable’ devices discovered in city’s Walls

Police have confirmed that two ‘crude but viable’ devices were discovered on the city’s walls in the early hours of this morning.

The devices were examined by ATO after they were discovered at 3:40am. They have been made safe and taked away for further examination.

No residents were evacuated and no roads were closed.

Police also dealt with fifth night of disorder in the Bogside.

Sixteen petrol bombs were thrown at police in the vicinity of the city’s Walls, while debris was set alight in the Lecky flyover area.

Speaking about the continuing disorder, Superintendent Gordon McCalmont said: “While the number of people involved in last night’s disorder in the Bogside appears to have been less than in previous nights, it is still unacceptable and I am very disappointed people made a deliberate decision to go out onto the streets and cause trouble, despite the clear message from the community earlier. I am, however, thankful this morning that none of our officers, or members of the public have been injured.

“I want to stress the disorder we have seen on the streets over the past five nights has been caused by a minority of people who have absolutely no regard for the community being impacted, and the people who live there.

He urged those engaged in the violence, and anyone tempted to become involved, ‘to stop and consider the consequences of their actions and desist immediately’.

Superintendent McCalmont added: “I want to finish by asking those in the community to continue to use their influence to help us maintain control of the situation so we don’t have another night of disorder.

“Our priority is keeping people safe, and I want to reassure the people of this city this morning that our response, should there be any further disorder, will continue to be proportionate and we will deploy the necessary resources to detect and deter those responsible.”