Culmore Community Festival offering fun for all ages this week

From the Culmore 5k run to an afternoon of fun for all the family, the Culmore Festival has something to offer everyone, its organisers have said.

Running from this Thursday, September 13, through to Sunday, September 16, the festival aims to bring local people and visitors together to be entertained, participate and have fun together.

Speaking at the official launch of the festival programme on Friday, Neil Doherty, chair of the Culmore Community Partnership, the organisers of the festival, explained:

“This year’s festival programme is a logical progression from last year’s highly successful, high profile fun day which marked the official opening of the Culmore Country Park.

“While this year’s programme is spread over a weekend and offers activities for all ages, the emphasis is on fun activities for children.”

The fun kicks off with the Culmore 5K and Kids’ 1K race at 6.45pm and 7.00 pm on Thursday, September 13 at Coney Road.

The next night, families are being invited to attend the Culmore Free Cinema in Culmore Primary School.

This event will feature screenings of Coco (6.00 pm) and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (8.00 pm). Booking is essential as numbers are limited.

On Saturday September 15, a full programme of fun activities for children will take place in Culmore Country Park.

Activities will incide Sports Day games, a Kidz Farm, bouncy castles, quad train rides, face painting, tuck shop and more.

The event takes place from 1pm to 5pm. Entry and fun day activities are free of charge.

The fun concludes with Karaoke Night at the Magnet Bar in Culmore.

Commenting on the programme, Neil Doherty said:

“Full details of all the activities can be found in www.facebook.com/Culmore Community .

“The scope and breadth of this festival is possible only because of the tremendous support we have received from local businesses and organisations.

“I would also like to pay tribute to the dedication and commitment that our voluntary partnership members have given to developing such an extensive range of activities for all our participants to enjoy.”