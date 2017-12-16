Culmore PO refurbishment

Sinn Féin Councillor Tony Hassan has urged residents in the Culmore area to plan ahead as to how they access postal services in the New Year.

Councillor Hassan made the call after it was announced that the Culmore Post Office needs to close temporarily for refurbishment from Tuesday, January 30, 2018.

He said: “A new-look Post Office is scheduled to open at the current location on Thursday, February 8.

“Residents can avail of postal services at the Shantallow Post Office, Northside Village Centre, Glengalliagh Road, and the Galliagh Post Office, 1 Fairview Road.

“When this new branch opens, customers will benefit from a newly modernised Post Office service with longer opening hours, Monday to Sunday 8am to 8pm,” Councillor Hassan added.