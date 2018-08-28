Culmore to get first weekend festival

Sinn Féin Councillor for Culmore Sandra Duffy has welcomed the news that Culmore is to get its first ever full weekend festival, offering a programme of events for all the family.

The festival is being organised by Culmore Community Partnership and runs from Thursday September 13 to Sunday 16.

Colr. Duffy said: “This is great news for the greater Culmore area with this being the first ever festival on this scale being planned for September over four days. Events will include a 5k and children’s 1k race, free cinema screenings, Family Fun Day on the Saturday and a Karaoke Night.

“Culmore is an area where residents often feel cut off from or missing out on events held in other parts of this city. I commend Culmore Community Partnership for putting all this together and it is clearly something that can be built on in years to come.”