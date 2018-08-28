Culmore to get first weekend festival

Councillor Sandra Duffy at Culmore.
Sinn Féin Councillor for Culmore Sandra Duffy has welcomed the news that Culmore is to get its first ever full weekend festival, offering a programme of events for all the family.

The festival is being organised by Culmore Community Partnership and runs from Thursday September 13 to Sunday 16.

Colr. Duffy said: “This is great news for the greater Culmore area with this being the first ever festival on this scale being planned for September over four days. Events will include a 5k and children’s 1k race, free cinema screenings, Family Fun Day on the Saturday and a Karaoke Night.

“Culmore is an area where residents often feel cut off from or missing out on events held in other parts of this city. I commend Culmore Community Partnership for putting all this together and it is clearly something that can be built on in years to come.”