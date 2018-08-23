Culmore Yachting Club’s annual Regatta welcomed

Local SDLP Councillor Angela Dobbins has welcomed another weekend of fun in the community when the Culmore Yachting Club at Culmore Point will be holding their annual regatta this weekend.

She said: “Commencing on Friday at 7pm and again on Saturday at 1pm it, will once again prove to be a family friendly event.

“The punts races and dinghy races display the nautical prowess of the members both experienced and novice.”

The regatta will be officially launched by sponsors Foyle Port and Loughs Agency, and refreshments will be served all day at the new club house.

The Foyle Class punts will take place on Friday at 7pm.

This will be followed on Saturday by the official opening at 1pm.

The first of two punt races will begin at 1.30pm on Saturday, followed at around 3.30pm by the first of two dinghy races.