Currynierin street light concerns

A resident in Currynierin has claimed it is a ‘joke’ that street lights have been removed from the rear of some properties in the estate.

The resident, who does not wish to be named, said the street lamps at the front of houses in Stoneburn Place were upgraded in recent weeks.

However, street lights at the back of their properties were completely removed leaving the area ‘pitch black’.

The man said that many residents are fearful that the lack of light would provide the perfect cover for anyone wishing to break into homes.

“One neighbour has now been forced to leave his security light on all night because it is so dark at the back of the houses claiming it is now going to encourage break-ins.

“It is absolutely pitch dark out there. They have tarmacked over where the street lights originally stood and they are not going to be replaced.”

The resident said it would unsafe for residents to walk along the paths at night without suitable lighting.

“As the darker nights come in you would worry about walking that way to the shop or going into the back of their homes as it could be dangerous, particularly for older people.”

He said it was a ‘money saving exercise’ by the government.

A spokesperson for the Department for Infrastructure said: “The Department has recently renewed the street lighting in Stoneburn Place.

“The Department’s long standing policy is not to provide street lighting to the footways to the rear of dwellings. When street lighting is being renewed on sites such as Stoneburn Place, the new design complies fully with current policy and any existing rear footpath lighting is removed.

“Appropriate levels of lighting have been met for a residential street of this nature.”