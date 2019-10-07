Cusack congratulates NI Water for cleaning of city centre site

SDLP Councillor Shauna Cusack has congratulated and thanked NI Water for taking action to remove graffiti from their premises in Victoria Market car park.

Colr. Cusack said she raised the issue with NI Water some time ago as part of wider project she had proposed to Council involving either removing or replacing unsightly graffiti with urban art. T

“This proposal involved property owners taking responsibility for the condition of their premises and working proactively to improve our shared spaces,” Colr. Cusack said. “I’m delighted that these works have now been carried out by NI Water in what is often the one first views of Derry that both visitors and locals see when in the town.

“I would like to hope that this will be the catalyst for many more similar projects by public and private companies around our City and District. Through my motion Council has also now set up a graffiti working group who will be tasked with identifying and tackling similar vandalised areas.

“We are privileged to live in such a beautiful and historic part of the world and I would appeal to every citizen to respect this gift.”