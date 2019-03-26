Cusack issues warning over Far East TV licence email scam

SDLP Councillor Shauna Cusack has warned people to be wary of scammers stating that their TV licences are due to be renewed and requesting personal and account details.

She said: “I recently received an email telling me that my license was due to expire and I needed to renew immediately.

“I was naturally suspicious as I have never been contacted like this before and my payment is always continuous.

“While it looked incredibly authentic, when I investigated further the email address, the cost to renew and the license account number they provided were all red flags.”

She said the email address originated in the Far East and had nothing to suggest it emanated from TV Licensing.

“If anyone receives similar emails, please ignore and do not enter any details as this is a scam and could leave you seriously ripped off.

“I would also ask you spread the word so friends and family do not fall victim to these fraudsters.”