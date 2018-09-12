Custom House awnings bid

A bid to erect Victorian-style awnings on the facade of Derry’s historic Custom House building on Harbour Square may yet the go ahead after councillors rejected a recommendation by planning officers that the bid should be refused was rejected.

Members of Derry City & Strabane District Council’s planning committee overturned an officer’s recommendation to refuse Kular Fashions’ application for permission to install three etractable awnings to part of the front of the listed building building adjacent to Harbour House and the Guildhall.

Officers recommended turning the proposal down because it was considered it would have “an adverse effect on the character of the Custom House and the setting of the surrounding listed buildings”. The committee, however, voted by a majority against the recommendation and the bid will now be reconsidered.