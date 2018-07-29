Daisyfield and Prehen projects moving ahead

The long-awaited modernisation of the Brandywell Sports Centre and the upgrade of the nearby Daisyfield pitches to a high standard modern facility have moved a step closer after councillors agreed to appoint a consultant for the project.

Plans to develop a new pontoon at the Prehen Boathouse immediately across the river, meanwhile, have also taken a leap forward.

The progress came after members of Derry City & Strabane District Council’s Health and Community Committee gave the green light for consultants and business cases for three exciting capital projects this month.

The third project - the redevelopment of the Melvin Sports Complex in Strabane - was also given the nod.

Sinn Féin councillor, Eric McGinley, proposed accepting the Council Head of Community Development and Leisure, Barry O’Hagan’s, recommendation to approve the consultants, saying it was the logical next step in the process.

SDLP councillor, Brian Tierney agreed, saying he was pleased to see progress, and seconded the proposal.

The local authority will now move ahead with the exciting redevelopment schemes having set aside £20,000 towards the development of the three separate business cases for the Brandywell, Prehen and Melvin.

“One hundred and twenty thousand pounds in match funding through Sport NI towards the development of a pontoon at the Prehen Boathouse to allow for improved access to the Foyle for all types of river-based activities including those involving people with a disability,” the committee were advised.

“The development of new pitches and the rebuild of the Brandywell Sports Centre has been agreed for the Daisyfield site, with a design development process underway,” the committee heard.

The Daisyfield redevelopment will include a new grass pitch, a new 3/4G training area and a six block changing pavilion.