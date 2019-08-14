Dalradian rules out cyanide use, says Sperrins gold mine will be first in Europe with zero carbon footprint.

Dalradian has said its proposed mine and processing plant in the Sperrins will be cyanide-free and that the mine will be the first in Europe with a zero carbon footprint.

The company, whose proposals to prospect for gold and silver in the Sperrins has run into opposition from members of Derry City & Strabane District Council, has submitted a package of Further Environmental Information (FEI) to the Department for Infrastructure (DfI), in order to assuage concerns.

The Canadian-controlled goldminer said the project will be carbon-neutral through measures such as using renewable power, electric vehicles, covered conveyor belts and biodiesel. Fuel usage has also been reduced by 25 per cent or approximately 1 million litres per year, it said.

Meanwhile, Dalradian has further promised that “no cyanide or smelting will be used. Instead, simplified processing will yield a partially refined product that will receive further treatment overseas”.

Water demand has also been reduced by nearly 30%; all water will be sourced on-site and recycled within the site.

Patrick F.N. Anderson, President and CEO said: “The mine will be immensely beneficial for Co. Tyrone and the wider region, creating 1,000 jobs and spending of £750 million locally over 20-25 years.

“We will be investing in training and working with local colleges to make sure that it is the local people who benefit most from the long-term jobs and opportunity that this project will create.

"Given the scale of the project, it has met with a very high level of interest and comment. We have listened carefully to the feedback we’ve received from those who have actively engaged with us.”