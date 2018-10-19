Damaged Pennyburn footpaths in line for repair - Colr. Cooper

Sinn Féin Derry & Strabane Councillor Mickey Cooper has said that footpaths on a busy street in the Pennyburn area of Derry are to get refurbished.

The move comes following complaints that footpaths in the area were in bad state.

Councillor Cooper said: “Footpaths at St Mary’s Crescent have fallen into a serious state of disrepair and as a result suffered from intermittent flooding in the last few years during wet weather.

“I have lobbied Transport NI (Roads Service) and I am pleased to report that they have agreed to carry out refurbishments to the paths in the coming months.”

Colr. Cooper added: “I will be in contact with residents once I get a confirmed date for the commencement of the works.