Dangerous drivers branded 'eejits' by Derry police after car is seized

Those responsible for a spate of dangerous driving in Galliagh over the past week have been branded 'eejits' by police who have seized a vehicle suspected of involvement.

The vehicle, which was sighted being driven over grass in Galliagh Park in one incident, and being used to perform so-called 'doughnuts' by drivers employing differential steering at the 'White chapel' roundabout in a separate incident yesterday, has now been impounded, police confirmed.

"You maybe saw some 'eejits' in this car earlier doing doughnuts round the 'White chapel' roundabout. Or maybe you saw it last week making off, probably over the grass, from Galliagh Park," the PSNI posted on their social media feed.

"Well it’s now in the capable hands of Ballyarnett Neighbourhood Team and won’t be causing anymore bother!

"Should the driver want it back I will happily look into that - as well as the 2 x No Insurance, Dangerous Driving, No Tax, No MOT and failing to update DVLA.

"You can’t even say it wasn’t you driving because under Art 177 Road Traffic (NI) Order 1989 you’d have to tell me who was driving and if you didn’t I’d do you for that too!" the force warned.