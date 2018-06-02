Daniel and Majella O’Donnell to be ‘On The Rocks’ in Greencastle

Singer Daniel O’Donnell and his wife, Majella, will be ‘On the Rocks’ on their new TV show, it has been announced.

Singer Daniel O’Donnell and his wife, Majella, will be ‘On the Rocks’ on their new TV show, it has been announced.

But fans have nothing to fear, as the duo’s love is still rock solid.

They are, in fact, visiting ‘On The Rocks’ B&B in Greencastle for their popular show ‘Daniel and Majella’s B&B Road Trip.’

The much-loved couple travel the country, visiting different bed and breakfasts and filmed in Inishowen in March.

Their experience will be shown on RTE this Tuesday, June 5 and, along with their stay in the award-winning Greencastle B&B, Daniel will also be shown partaking in a 25m abseil.

‘On The Rocks’ is owned and run by Owen and Mary Doyle and recently received the prestigious Trip Advisor Travellers’ Choice Award 2018.

Speaking to the ‘Journal,’ Owen described Daniel and Majella as a “lovely, down-to-earth couple.”

He said he and Mary were “looking forward” to seeing how the famous couple found their stay at the B&B and would be watching it for the first time with viewers across Ireland.

Owen revealed: “We don’t get a preview, so we’ll only be seeing it for the first time ourselves when it airs.

“It was a lovely experience. Daniel and Majella were lovely people. I suppose it was a bit strange having the film crew here, but we had a lovely, sunny day. So, it showed Greencastle and Inishowen off.”

Not only did Daniel brave the abseil, he and Majella also took part in a motorbike ride - something Majella had done before but Daniel never had.

You can see how they got on this Tuesday, June 5 at 8.30pm on RTE One.