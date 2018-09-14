Danielle’s mum meets Taoiseach

The mother of the Buncrana woman murdered in India said they are hopeful that ‘Danielle’s Amendment’ will be passed, so that “no other family who have had a loved one killed abroad will ever have to feel like we have or be treated the way we have.”

Andrea Brannigan, whose daughter Danielle McLaughlin was raped and murdered in India in 2017, was speaking following her meeting with An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on Tuesday evening during his visit to Donegal.

On Monday evening, the Taoiseach’s Office issued an apology to Ms Brannigan after her initial request for the meeting was rejected and they incorrectly described Danielle as a British citizen.

Speaking following Tuesday’s meeting, Ms Brannigan described the meeting as “very constructive” and said they “felt so welcomed.”

She added: “Leo Varadkar made sure we had his complete undivided attention throughout our meeting which we are very thankful for. We hope that ‘Danielle’s Amendment’ may be passed so that no family who have had a loved one killed abroad will ever have to feel like we have or be treated the way we have. We do not want any family in a similar situation to us to feel isolated and alone. Which is why we have asked for family liaison officers to be involved with cases like ours from the beginning and options like the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust be told to the grieving families so they are able to have their family home as quickly and as easily as possible which gives them time to process and grieve.”

Ms Brannigan said they are “very hopeful” the Taoiseach will keep his promises so they can “finally say” their government has helped them.

She continued: “Actions speak louder than words, we are glad Leo has agreed to help us so we now hope he actually does.”