Daubing of INLA graffiti on Derry mural promoting education slammed

The juxtaposition of pro-INLA graffiti justifying paramilitary shootings beside a mural promoting education as key to the future of youth has been branded nonsensical.

Sinn Féin’s Mickey Cooper slammed those responsible for placing the graffiti on a wall at the bottom of the Glen Road. Vandals daubed ‘Join INLA!’ and ‘No-one gets shot for nothing - INLA’ on either side of the mural that proclaims ‘Education - your child’s key to a brighter future.’

Colr. Cooper said: “Local residents are just fed up with this nonsense. This wall has been the target of graffiti for years and looked very unsightly. So there was much relief when it was cleaned up and a youth mural placed on it. It is putting out a positive image of the area and engaging with our young people .

“The last we thing we want is someone running about in the middle of the night plastering the walls with a spray can. I would ask them to stop and think about the impact it is having on local people trying to make the area look better. I have arranged that this wall can be cleaned up as soon as possible.”