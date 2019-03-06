Mindreader, David Meade presents ‘Brainman’ at the City Hotel, Derry next week.

This brand new show for 2019 will take place on Friday, March 15 from 8pm to 10.30pm.

Just returned from the USA to deliver his funniest and most incredible show yet, David – the first mentalist to win a Million dollars in a Las Vegas casino – will blow your mind as he does the impossible live on stage, right in front of you.

Now performing all over the world, David’s coming back to home soil to wow guests across the country. His last record-breaking tour sold out everywhere, so grab your tickets now and look forward to a jaw dropping performance that the whole family will never forget!

Originally from Rathfriland, David’s more likely to be found waiting in an airport lounge than in NI, as he delivers keynote speeches to conferences and business events across the world – most recently returning from Dubai and Orlando.

David added: “Every year the tour is completely new material. Writing a new show every year drives me to try new ideas in mindreading with lots of fun new material to engage with audiences – so far it’s shaping up to be hilarious and I can’t wait. I hope people come and see it,”