DC&SDC backs motion on the importance of protecting rights of people with disabilities

Derry City & Strabane District Council has backed a motion recognising the importance of protecting the rights of people coping with disabilities.

The local authority will now undertake a review on how it meets its obligations within the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

The motion, proposed by SDLP Councillor Angela Dobbins was passed with unanimous support.

Welcoming its approval, Colr. Dobbins said: “It was my pleasure to bring forward this motion before council. My colleagues and I were encouraged to see the motion receive unanimous support from the chamber. Persons with disabilities play a central role in our workplaces and wider communities.

“It is vitally important that we recognise and value the contribution they make to our society and acknowledge the role we all have to ensure we are doing everything we can to uphold the rights of disabled peoples.

“There can be no excuse for systemic denial of rights for disabled people. Therefore, my party colleagues and I welcome council’s review to ensure they are meeting all legal requirements to safeguard the full participation of persons with disabilities in our society is met.”

Speaking in support of the motion Sinn Féin Colr. Caoimhe McKnight referred to how the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities had criticised the British Government for not doing enough to live up to its commitments under the convention, which it signed in 2007.

Colr. McKnight also paid tribute to Foreglen native, Tracy Rodgers, who, earlier this month urged the Council’s Governance & Strategic Planning Committee to seriously consider a long-term jobs initiative for people with learning disabilities.