‘Death drivers’ using back roads of Derry

Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy has again condemned those using the back roads of Derry for “death driving.”

Colr. Duffy said the ongoing problems were particularly prevalent around the Ballyarnett and Culmore areas.

Local residents have reported several incidents along the network of roads along this region close to the border with Donegal.

There have also been reports of dangerous driving by joyriders along other back roads in different parts of the city.

Councillor Duffy said “Local residents have been in contact with me over the past few weeks very concerned about the increase in this activity.

They have told me that they have experienced many of these death drivers at first hand, with one young mother who was left terrified after she was nearly run off the road early in the morning.

“These vehicles are not only stolen vehicles but cars that are being bought cheaply on the internet and used specifically for the this purpose. They are not taxed or insured and the drivers have no regard for other road users never mind their own safety.”

Speaking about the potential consequences of such reckless activity, Colr. Duffy said: “We have previously seen tragic accidents on these dangerous roads and I would appeal to the drivers of these vehicles to stop.”

She also issued an appeal to those selling cars to ensure they are not contributing to the problem.

“I would appeal to those who sell these cheap cars to young people to check with them what the car is going to be used for, and please use your common sense if you feel that car might be used in this way,” Colr. Duffy said.

“After all you wouldn’t want an accident on your conscience.”

Colr. Duffy also plans to raise the issue with the PSNI.

“As a local councillor I will also be in touch with the police again about these incidents and ask that they step up their response to these incidents,” she said.