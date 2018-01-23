Death of former St Mary’s teacher

Tributes have been paid to a former Vice Principal of St Mary’s College, Claire Casey, who passed away on Sunday.

The late Miss Casey taught in St Mary’s from 1959 to 1987. She was appointed Head of Domestic Science in 1972 and subsequently took up the role of vice principal at the Creggan school in 1981 before retiring in 1987.

Principal of St Mary’s, Marie Lindsay, paid tribute to the retired teacher last night and said Claire Casey had the “blue blood” of St. Mary’s running through her.

“Claire had such a reputation and such high standards in everything she did,” said Ms. Lindsay.

“She was the epitome of everything a domestic science teacher should be. She had such high aspirations for every girl in St. Mary’s and passed on those vital life skills to everyone she taught. She imparted skills like homemaking, childcare and skills that were so essential. She was way ahead of her time and was one of the first who had high aspirations for the girls in terms of examinations.”

Mrs. Lindsay fondly recalled the practical way in which Claire Casey taught domestic science.

“She had a ‘Practice Flat’ which many past pupils will recall where there was a bedroom, bathroom and kitchen, where the girls learned all those vital skills and many of them will still have memories of that flat and those times.”

Mrs. Lindsay added: “She always kept in touch and had visited the school here on a number of occasions. She was a lovely person and a great teacher.”

Miss Casey’s remains will be removed from her home, 14 Aberfoyle Crescent South, today (Tuesday), at 6.30 pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn for Requiem Mass tomorrow (Wednesday) at 10 o’clock with interment afterwards in the City Cemetery.