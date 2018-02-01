Death of man shocks community

People living in the Creggan area of Derry are said to be in "shock" after the sudden death of a man in his 50s.

The man, who died on Thursday morning, was found injured in a communal stairway in an apartment block in Iniscarn Crescent.

Local Sinn Fein Councillor, Kevin Campbell, expressed sadness at the news of the man's death.

"There is shock in the Creggan area following this sad news today," said Colr. Campbell who also lives in the Creggan Estate.

"I would like to convey my condolences to the deceased man’s family at this time.”