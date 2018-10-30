‘Death riders’ causing havoc in Hazelbank area

Sinn Féin representative Hayleigh Fleming has said that ‘death riders’ driving recklessly in the Hazelbank area will result in a fatality if not dealt with.

Ms. Fleming said it was vital that those driving cars and off-road vehicles were brought before the court.

“Over recent days I received a number of calls from people living in the Hazelbank area very concerned about the antics of ‘death riders’,” she said.

“The people driving these stolen and run-around cars are causing havoc on the roads in the area.

“Residents have told me it has only been through sheer luck that there hasn’t been a fatality if one of these vehicles goes out of control or doesn’t stop at one of the many road junctions throughout Hazelbank.

“To make matters worse, there are also small groups involved in driving off road vehicles such as scramblers through the area over the green spaces and footpaths. God forbid anyone is hit by one of these machines travelling at 40 to 50mph.”

Ms. Fleming vowed that Sinn Féin will raise this matter with the PSNI during the discussions of the local Neighbourhood Safety Team.

“I would appeal for anyone with information on the culprits to bring it forward immediately as those involved in this death riding and terrorising the community need to be brought before the courts,”Ms. Fleming said.