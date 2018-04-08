‘Deathriders’ are going to kill someone, warns McGinley

‘Deathriders’, as they’ve been branded by one councillor, risk killing someone, possibly themselves, by recklessly speeding through estates in the city with scant regard for the people who live there.

Sinn Féin Councillor Eric McGinley has expressed concern at the recent increase in both motorcycle misuse and ‘deathriding’ in Ballymagroarty and Hazelbank.

Colr. McGinley said: “Over the past number of days a number of motorcycles have been seen and heard driving recklessly through the estates.

“Unfortunately, those driving these motorcycles do not have any regard for the safety of themselves and the wider community and there is real concern that a serious accident will occur.”

Colr. McGinley believes it’s fortunate no-one’s been killed.

“A number of traffic islands in the area have also been destroyed by deathriders who have lost control of vehicles.

“We could quite easily be dealing with fatalities as a result of this activity.

“I have raised these concerns with the PSNI and have been given assurances that the necessary resources will be put in place to tackle this problem.

“I would also appeal to residents to make the relevant agencies aware as quickly as possible when this type of anti community activity is taking place.”