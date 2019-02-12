Decision on massive Arntz site development expected this week

Sinn Féin Councillor Mickey Cooper has welcomed confirmation that ambitious plans for the former Arntz site in Derry are to come before the local council’s Planning Committee this Thursday.

A decision on whether to grant full planning permission for a massive new health care facility, supermarket and other developments at the former Arntz Belting Co. site was delayed last month after an issue arose.

Councillors had been due to vote on a recommendation from planners to approve the proposals for the 5.83 hectares site, but it emerged at a meeting that an objection to the plans had not been forwarded on to a consultee.

Arntz Belting Co. Limited is planning to construct a Medical Building with car parking; a large retail superstore, restaurant and self service filling station. The development, if approved, would create over 300 new jobs and hundreds more on construction.

Colr. Cooper said: “For a number of years I have been in discussions with council and the owners of the site on their plans to transform the vacant site of the Arntz Belting Company. We are now at the stage where proposals will come before the council’s Planning Committee this Thursday to develop a range of facilities including car parking in a semi-basement, a superstore, restaurant, self service filling station, servicing and landscaping. Of particular interest is the proposal that a building be developed on site which could house a primary healthcare facility which could provide local residents with a one stop shop medical facility on their doorstep. The total net job creation of the proposal taking account of projected displacement is over 300 jobs.

“As part of the proposals the developers will be required to carry out upgrading of road signalisation on the Buncrana Road and also the Fort George roundabout before any construction work can take place on the Arntz site. This will improve traffic flow in the area which will undoubtedly be welcomed by residents of the Lower Strand and Buncrana Road areas.

“I am hopeful that the application will be passed which will lead to a long standing derelict site being transformed.”.