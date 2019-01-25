Deep clean of Lawrence Hill area tomorrow

Sinn Féin Councillor Mickey Cooper has welcomed the news that  streets around Lawrence Hill and Clarence Avenue are to get a deep clean

He said: “I have had a number of requests for a deep street clean of the Lawrence Hill , Clarence Avenue and Claremont Street areas in the last few weeks.

"I would like advise residents that date of the cleanup is this Saturday, January 26 starting from around 6 a.m.

"The Council have requested that residents move their vehicles for the duration of the work.

"The work has been planned for a Saturday to guarantee that there will be less commuter traffic coming through the area which will allow the work to be completed without any undue delay. I would like to thank the Council cleansing department and Roads Service for their cooperation."