Delight as £2.3m St. Columb’s Park revamp given the green light

Members of Derry & Strabane Council’s Planning Committee have approved plans for the construction of a new community facility within St. Columb’s Park.

The £2.3m project will include a building unit for community use for St Columb’s Park House, as well as pathways, landscaping, a new formal garden and entrance gates.

Chair of the Planning Committee, Councillor Warren Robinson, said it would provide a vital community resource for the Waterside area.

“St. Columb’s Park is a fantastic shared space in the Waterside area and this new building will further facilitate the excellent work that goes on with the support of St. Columb’s Park House. This is the result of partnership working at its best and I want to thank both St. Columb’s Park House and the Acorn Fund for their support of this project.”

Significant regeneration work has been ongoing at St. Columb’s Park led by Derry City and Strabane District Council with St Columb’s Park House and the Acorn Fund.

Funding options and a business case for the project are currently in development and work will begin on site next year.

Welcoming the decision, Operations Manager with Columb’s Park House, Sharon Doherty, said: “St Columb’s Park House is a Peace Centre located in the heart of the City’s largest urban park, and we’re delighted to be part of these new and exciting developments that will connect and benefit our City and Communities for the future.”

Shauna Kelpie, Programme Manager for the Acorn Fund, said the work would enhance the area as a popular, shared community space and provide opportunities for people to engage with the natural environment in a new and fun way.