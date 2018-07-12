Democratic representatives of Derry appalled by events in the Bogside: Reilly

SDLP group leader on Derry City and Strabane District Council, Martin Reilly, said the democratic representatives of the people of Derry are at one in their opposition to the pathetic events that have been played out in the Bogside and Fountain this week.

Colr. Reilly who requested Monday's special meeting of Derry City & Strabane District Council in response to sustained criminal behaviour and sectarian attacks in the area, said: "The overwhelming majority of people right across this city and district are appalled at the events unfolding in the Bogside area over recent days and nights.

"These actions do not represent the wishes of the people living in that part of our city and the Council must come together to say clearly 'Not in my name'. I have asked the Mayor to convene a special council meeting as soon as possible so that we can discuss the issue and identify solutions."