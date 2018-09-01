Demolition justification report for Nazareth House Chapel

A demolition justification report has been submitted in support of Choice Housing Association’s application to knock down Nazareth House Chapel and nursing home.

Choice wants to build 64 new homes on the site with a mixture of complex needs, general needs and elderly provision planned.

Nazareth House, the listed former residential home that was designed by Edward J. Toye and built in 1892 and which is adjoined to both the Chapel and the home will not be touched under the Choice proposals.

The report, completed by Kriterion Conservation Architects and newly submitted with the application, states: “On balance the case for demolition of both of these buildings is reasonable, neither building is listed and the Chapel, which is record only has been reviewed by the Department for Communities’ Historic Environment Division who have not veered from their original standpoint that the Chapel does not meet the criteria for listing.”