Demolition of old Foyle College welcome but brings mixed emotions

The commencement of demolition of the old Foyle College building on the Northland Road has been welcomed by local SDLP Councillor, Shauna Cusack.

She said: "The start of the demolition process will come as a welcome relief to the nearby residents who I’ve been working with since the school vacated in order to address the serious safety concerns posed by the empty building.

Demolition progress.

"As we know the ongoing vandalism at the building culminated in the arson attack which gutted the building in early summer."

Colr. Cusack said progress on the removal of the fire-damaged building would help reduce security costs and the risk of anti-social behaviour.

"Since then I have been working with the school and the Department in order to get the demolition expedited not only to relieve the financial pressures of providing 24/7 on site security on the school’s budget, but also the fear of repeat ASB in the area," she said.

"After speaking to the contractors today, they have assured me the process has begun but at this stage cannot give a time-frame.

"While this is good news for many especially those eagerly awaiting the new Ardnashee school, it is also tinged with sadness as many will hold special memories of either working or attending the school in the past," she added.