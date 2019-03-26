Demonstration in support of Soldier F an ‘affront to grieving families’

Plans to mount a demonstration through Belfast in support of a former British soldier facing Bloody Sunday murder charges have been described as an ‘affront to grieving families’.

An application has been made to the Parades Commission for a ‘Support Soldier F’ motorcycle ride on April 12.

The application states there are 100 people expected participants in the demonstration through Belfast city centre to Stormont.

Sinn Féin MLA Raymond McCartney said: “The applicants for this demonstration plan to travel through Belfast, passing a number of nationalist areas where civilians were also killed by the British Army.

“They are doing so in support of a former soldier who faces two murder charges and four attempted murder charges.

“Not only is this an affront to the families of Bloody Sunday who have battled for 47 years for truth and justice, it is also an insult to those in Belfast, including the Ballymurphy families and many others, who are still grieving the loss of loved ones at the hands of the British Army.”

The Parades Commission are due to consider the application next week and Mr McCartney said that Sinn Féin will be raising objections directly with the commission in advance of that.