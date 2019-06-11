Department urged to clarify position on HGVs

A local community activist has urged the Department of Infrastructure to clarify its position in relation to HGVs going through Eglinton Village as a petition set up attracts hundreds of signatures.

Paul Hughes was speaking after the Department recently told Foyle SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan that introducing measures to restrict heavy good vehicles going through the village would be “impractical.” Mr Durkan and Sinn Fein MLA Karen Mullan have also raised concerns over the issue.

Mr Hughes said that this differed from what he had been told and he said clarity was needed to avoid “mixed messages”. He said: “I have been actively campaigning on this issue with local residents over these past number of weeks. The issue of HGV’s speeding through Eglinton Village is a major issue for everyone living in the village and needs to be urgently addressed.

“The online petition has attracted 397 signatures to date and the hardcopy paper has attracted over 300 signatures. The Department needs to strongly consider this request from local residents and also take immediate actions to improve traffic calming on the Woodvale Road.”

Mr Hughes has written to the Department asking for clarity. “They have recently stated that a ban on HGVs would be impractical on the Woodvale Road but in previous correspondence with myself they did not rule it out and suggested that it could be further explored following the implementation of a HGV ban in Clady and a full consultation with local residents of Eglinton,” he said.