Dept. claims Eglinton HGV restrictions ‘impractical’

The Department of Infrastructure has told Foyle SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan that restricting HGVs through Eglinton village would be “impractical”.

Mr Durkan had written to the Department last month relaying concerns expressed by residents over traffic volumes on the B118 Woodvale Road, which runs through the village.

He told the Department: “In recent months there has been a significant increase in the volume of traffic and, in particular, the number of HGVs passing through Eglinton village. Residents are concerned at the impact that this has had not only in road safety but also the roads themselves, notably, Woodvale Road, causing deterioration of the road network.”

Mr Durkan also said the flow of HGVs could be detrimental to Eglinton’s ‘Area of Townscape Character’ status, and damage protected trees.

The Department has responded that traffic survey were carried out in 2013 and 2018 and found that around 5,000 vehicles use this route each day, with around 14 HGVs every hour between 7am and 7pm.

It stated however: “Taking into consideration the order of traffic volumes and the character of the road network on the B118 approaches to Eglinton and through the village, the Department would have difficulty justifying the restriction of HGV traffic travelling through the village.”

The Department also stated that many towns and villages have ‘Area Townscape Character’ status and claimed that “clearly it would be impractical to implement HGV restrictions on that criterion alone.”