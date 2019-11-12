Derry actress Nicky Harley insists she's not Donald Trump's former UN ambassador Nikki Haley

Derry actress Nicky Harley has tweeted her bemusement at being mistaken for Donald Trump's former ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley.

The local thespian who played a King's Landing Citizen in the eighth season of Game of Thrones and has graced theatre stages all over the country asked people to stop tweeting her as if she was the former Republican Governor of South Carolina.

"Tweet for the intelligent people who keep tweeting me and messaging #imnotnikkihaley she has a different name, spelt differently...she is a different person. I’ve no say in the UN... and I’m sure she’s not interested in touring plays in Ireland. Just worth the mention," she tweeted.

Nicky - not Nikki - will soon be appearing in the GBL Productions' Christmas pantomime, The Frozen Princess, at the Waterfront Hall which is based on The Snow Queen, by Hans Christian Andersen.