Derry and Donegal braced for Storm Etienne battering - Met Éireann issue status orange severe weather warning

People living in Derry and Donegal are bracing themselves for the arrival of Storm Etienne in the early hours of Friday morning.

The low pressure front is currently moving towards Derry and Donegal from the Atlantic Ocean and earlier in the week was named Storm Etienne by the Portuguese Met Office.

As direct response to the fast approaching weather system, Met Éireann has issued an orange status severe weather warning of wind for all of county Donegal.

The warning is valid between 1:00am and 8:00am on Friday and was issued at 10:00am on Thursday.

There is also a yellow status severe weather warning already in place for Donegal.

The yellow status warning is valid from 10:00pm on Thursday through to 12:00pm on Friday.

Storm Etienne is currently making its way towards Derry and Donegal.

"This warning pertains to coastal regions and high ground in these areas: Southwest winds will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h with gusts of 110 to 130km/h overnight and early tomorrow," reads the orange status warning on the official Met Éireann website.

"There is also a risk of coastal damage on exposed northwest coasts due to a combination of winds, high spring tides and high storm surge."

Earlier in the week, the Met Office issued a yellow status severe weather warning of wind for Derry and other parts of the North.

The Met Office warning is valid between 5:00am and midnight on Friday.

Met Éireann orange status weather warning defined

STATUS ORANGE – Weather Warning – Be Prepared - This category of ORANGE level weather warnings is for weather conditions which have the capacity to impact significantly on people in the affected areas. The issue of an Orange level weather warning implies that all recipients in the affected areas should prepare themselves in an appropriate way for the anticipated conditions. (source Met Éireann)