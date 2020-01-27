Derry and Strabane council to vote on free pool and gym for the over 75s

People over the age of 75 in Derry and Strabane could be set to get free access to municipal swimming pools and gym facilities.

Derry City & Strabane District Council will vote on waiving fees for the over 75s on Thursday. Sinn Féin Councillor Mickey Cooper has proposed council officers bring a report to the Health & Communities committee with a view to waiving costs. Councillors will vote on his proposal at the January meeting of DC&SDC this week.

Colr. Cooper said: “We are all aware that the number of older citizens in our council area has increased dramatically over the last few decades and that many of these older citizens suffer from both social isolation and financial hardship.

“It is also plain to see that leading an active lifestyle through the use of council’s leisure facilities is an excellent way of combating this isolation and improving both physical and mental wellbeing.”

He said citizens in their late 70s often find it more difficult to drive and are sometimes reliant on taxis to get to leisure centres and this ramps up the cost of keeping fit.

“With this is mind I am calling on the councils Health & Communities committee to consider waiving fees for the use of councils leisure facilities for this age group. I am hopeful that this will actually see the use of the facilities increasing which will further improve the health and wellbeing of even more of our older citizens.”