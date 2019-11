Derry anti-terror police have released a man arrested yesterday on suspicion of 'possession of an extreme pornographic image'.

The 49-year-old was released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Detectives from PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit carried out searches under the Criminal Justice and Immigration Act 2008 in the Creggan on Wednesday.

A number of items were seized for further examination and the man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an extreme pornographic image.