Derry anti-war group to protest against Donald Trump visit

The Derry Anti War Coalition will protest against the visit of the President of the United States, Donald Trump, to Britain this week.

Davy McAuley, of the DAWC, said: “This year sees the 50th anniversary of the civil rights movement. Derry was its beating heart.

“We have a radical tradition that is diametrically opposed to the politics of division and hate sown by Trump. Our unity against bigotry and hatred is needed now more than ever.”

The protest will take place on Friday at 1 p.m. in Guildhall Square

The DAWC have urged local political parties, groups who work with migrant workers, LGBTQ organisations and all citizens who are horrified by the politics of Trump to come along and join the protest.