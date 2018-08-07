Derry artist’s new poetry and photo book inspired by Donegal

Talented Derry artist, Danny McGilloway, will this week launch a book of his own poetry and photographs inspired by the stunning landscapes around Donegal during the Gasyard Féile.

Well known throughout Ireland and beyond as a folk singer-songwriter and also a former member of the renowned ‘Thundering Down’ band, said he is looking forward to sharing his work at the special event in the Gasyard Centre on Friday, August 10, at 8.00 pm.

The event, which is open to all, will see Danny talking about his book, entitled ‘The Naked Spine’ and also performing some of his self-penned songs.

The book features a selection of Danny’s own striking photographs of scenes right across Donegal, from Swan Park, the Mintaighs, Tullagh Bay and Kinnegoe Bay in Inishowen to Gartan Lake, Doe Castle, Bloody Foreland and the Downings.

The evocative poems accompannying each of the pictures create a perfect moodscape and touch on inner emotions.

Commenting on his new work, Danny, who is also a painter, said: “I’m so pleased to be launching the book. So much work went into it, the poems and the photographs themselves.

“Each of the poems relate to each of the photographs, and both the poems and photographs are inspired by Donegal, which is just amazing and I just lose myself in it. With the photographs, it’s not what you see it is how you see it. I’ve been striven to capture the beauty of the landscape on film.

“I have tried to communicate my own love of the landscape to the reader of this book by examining the slow process that led to capturing the landscape; getting a feel for the place; looking for a sense of balance; assessing the quality of the light and the painstaking search for the best viewpoint.

“I wanted them to take you into the scene. Inspirational writing is something every writer is capable of. I’ve found a way to do that in my writing of these poems.

“The first thing is you must have a topic that you are interested in or even passionate about.

“You have to write from your heart, you have to allow yourself to trust that whatever is coming out is supposed to come out,”

The ‘Naked Spine,’ which takes its name from a landmark tree near Mount Errigal, is the latest project to be completed by Danny.

It comes after the release of his latest album of self-penned songs, ‘The Changing Light’, which in turn followed on from ‘The Creative Storm’ album of 18 months ago.

The event a the Gasyard is open to everyone.

For more information on the Gasyard Feile programme check out the festival facebook page at www.facebook.com/gasyardfeile

Alternatively contact the Féile office on 02871262812 for further details.