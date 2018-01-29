Derry assault: man and woman to appear in court

Detectives have charged a man and woman following a serious assault in the Carnhill area of Derry on Saturday afternoon.

A 27-year-old man has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and a 33-year-old female has been charged with wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

They are expected to appear before Derry Magistrates Court later this morning, Monday 29 January.

As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

A 42 year old man has also been arrested as part of the investigation remains in police custody at this time.