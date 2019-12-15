Derry best at blue bins but lags behind on compost

Derry and Strabane posted the lowest household recycling rate in the North last year, according to the latest annual report from the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs.

However, the raw data don’t tell the whole story as both local householders and the council are the best in the North when it comes to dry or ‘blue bin’ recycling.

The relative late roll-out of composting or ‘brown bins’ here has skewed the figures downwards, it appears.

“The lowest household waste recycling rates were recorded in Derry City & Strabane at 44.3 per cent, and Belfast at 44.4 per cent.

“The highest household waste recycling rates were recorded in Antrim & Newtownabbey and Mid Ulster at 56.1 per cent and 56.0 per cent respectively,” according to the NI Local Authority Collected Municipal Waste Management Statistics annual report for 2018/19.

DAERA reported that the local council continued to excel when it came to blue bin recycling in 2018/19.

“Derry City & Strabane recorded the highest dry recycling rate at 29.5 per cent, whilst Lisburn & Castlereagh recorded the lowest rate at 18.4 per cent,” it stated.

But while brown bin recycling has increased across the district recently we still lag behind other parts of the North considerably.

“The highest composting rate was in Antrim & Newtownabbey at 33.5 per cent with Derry City & Strabane having the lowest rate at 14.6 per cent,” the report concluded.