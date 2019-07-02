Derry boy James signing to George Ezra's 'Shotgun’ proves a big hit

A video of a three-year-old Derry boy using sign language to sing along to George Ezra’s hit ‘Shotgun’ has gone viral.

And after being watched and shared by tens of thousands of people, James McBride’s family are hopeful the global superstar will get to see the heart-warming clip filmed by mum Annemarie and react to it ahead of James undergoing a major operation in London later this summer.

Little James McBride and Singing icon George Ezra.

James’ parents, Annemarie and Kevin from The Branch,were surprised and delighted with the response to the video, and with James’ new legion of fans, who include Derry Girls’ actress Jamie-Lee O’Donnell.

James was born in the summer of 2016 with heart and kidney problems and underwent surgery at five weeks old after suffering kidney failure. The anaesthetist however could not get the catheter into his airway and it was then discovered that he had been surviving since birth with a one millimetre airway. At the end of August the family will travel to London as James, who has a tracheostomy, is set to undergo reconstructive surgery on his airways. If all goes well, he may be able to verbalise in time. “He keeps us on our toes and he is the most fun loving three-year-old and very funny,” his mum said. “He can’t vocalise and he communicates through Makaton, which is an easier form of sign language. We have been developing that with him since he was six months old and he is now talking in full sentences with it. He just loves the music and with his older sister Anna it’s a way for the two of them to play together- she sings, he signs. And Anna understands Makaton as well so she can communicate and talk to him.”

With George Ezra is a bit of a family favourite, it seemed only natural James would get in on the sing along to the catchy Shotgun tune, but Annemarie said they had no idea the video would be so well received.

“I only shared it on my personal Facebook page and then it went on Twitter and just went viral. It would be great of George Ezra retweeted it or sent a wee message or photo.”

Little James McBride with his mother and father Annemarie and Kevin and big sister Anna.