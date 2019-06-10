Derry 'bulky waste' service suspended due to 'operational issues'

Derry and Strabane 'bulky life' service suspended.
The Council's bulky waste collection service has been suspended for 'operational issues', a spokesperson has confirmed.

The service will be resumed tomorrow but will run a day behind schedule for the rest of this week.

"Due to operational issues our bulky waste service has been suspended today, Monday, June 10, 2019.

"The service will operate a day behind schedule for the remainder of the week, with those areas scheduled for today to be serviced tomorrow. Any queries contact 028 71 2532353," the Council said.