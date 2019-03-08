Derry businesses in the North’s top 100

Eight Derry businesses have been named amongst the ‘Top 100 Hospitality Businesses’ in Northern Ireland for 2019.

Newcomers to this year’s list included the Guildhall Taphouse and Primrose Café and Bistro.

Other local winners included firm favourites from last year’s list - Bishop’s Gate Hotel, Blackbird, Brown’s Restaurant, Entrada, Peadar O’Donnell’s and Sandinos Café Bar.

The businesses were announced as winners at Hospitality Ulster’s second annual Top 100 Hospitality Business Awards at Titanic Belfast last week.

The prestigious ceremony was hosted by acclaimed stand-up comedian Colm O’Regan and attended by a number of guests including former Ireland rugby captain, Brian O’Driscoll and sports pundit, Adrian Logan.

The awards highlighted the North’s hospitality industry at its best with each winner receiving equal recognition for its role in driving forward industry standards.

Commenting after the ceremony, Mark Stewart, chair, Hospitality Ulster said: “We’re delighted to shine the spotlight on the top hospitality businesses throughout Northern Ireland for a second year.

“The Top 100 Hospitality Businesses are venues that continually go the extra mile to provide first-class hospitality and customer service, from pubs to nightclubs, restaurants to hotels. We have so many businesses at the top of their game here in Northern Ireland and we would like to congratulate all of our winners again on making it to the Top 100.”

Hospitality Ulster’s Top 100 Hospitality Business Awards are the only industry recognised awards. Entries and nominations are vetted and shortlisted by a panel of independent judges, including food critics and a chef.

Funds raised on the night are donated to The Benevolent, a charity that provides help and support to current and former employees of the drinks industry and their families.