Derry businesses will continue to be among Brexit’s most articulate critics, says Chamber of Commerce head

Derry’s business community’s ‘resilience’ in the face of uncertainty over what Brexit might mean for local traders has been hailed by the new president of the Chamber of Commerce, Jennifer McKeever.

In her New Year message the Airporter boss said she was confident local business leaders would continue to be among the most articulate and constructive critics of the Brexit process in 2018.

She said: “It has been a tumultuous year here in the business community and we have found ourselves very much in the eye of the Brexit storm, with so many of our member companies working, trading and employing on both sides of the border.

“Politics has become equally uncertain, both locally and globally. We have struggled throughout the year to read the economic and political barometers to try to understand what the implications mean for our businesses and for our local economy – often with no more success than reading tea leaves!

“However, there is a silver lining and that is the opportunity to engage with each other and with the Chamber. It has been a real learning curve throughout this past year for everybody and I have been constantly impressed at how articulate and knowledgeable our members have been in expressing the frustrations and challenges of their sector and their businesses throughout the past year of Brexit twists and turns.

“Our business sector continues to demonstrate itself to be resilient and resourceful – qualities that we will need in abundance over the coming weeks and months.”