Derry cheapest place to buy a house in NI

The cheapest place to buy a home in NI is in the Derry City and Strabane district, new figures reveal.

According to the latest Land and Property Services report from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency, with the average cost of a house in the NW sits at £116,970.

The price of property in the Derry area is up 8.8% in the last year - that’s the highest in the whole of NI.

Overall, prices across Northern Ireland are up 4.3% in the last year - rising to an average of £130,482.

In comparison, meanwhile, in Belfast, across the year as a whole, prices rose by 2.8% to an average of £122,434.

With the average cost of a home sitting at £152,427, Lisburn and Castlereagh remains the most expensive place to buy a house here.