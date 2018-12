There will be some changes to bin collection days in Derry over the Christmas and New Year holiday season.

Black and brown bins due to be collected on Tuesday December 25 (Christmas Day) will be collected on Saturday December 22.

Derry City and Strabane District Council has made some changes to win bins will be collected over the festive period.

Black and brown bins due to be collected on Wednesday December 26 (St. Stephen's Day) will be collected on Saturday December 29.

Blue and brown bins due for collection on Tuesday January 1, 2019 (New Year's Day) will be collected on Saturday January 5, 2019.