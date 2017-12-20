Derry Christmas bin collection information

Derry City and Strabane District Council has announced its service arrangements for the Christmas holiday period.

The public can view the full opening hours listings for all services and facilities on Council’s website and are recommended to familiarise themselves with the timetables for any changes to opening times and refuse collections in their area.

The main Council office buildings in Derry and Strabane will be closed for Christmas on December 25, 26 and 27 and on January 1 for the New Year.

There will be some minor changes to bin collections across the city and district, these changes will affect homes with collections on a Monday and Tuesday on Christmas Day and St. Stephen's Day and on a Monday on New Years’ Day.

In the Derry area, black bins normally collected on Monday December 25 will now be collected on Saturday December 23, black bins normally collected on Tuesday December 26 will be collected on Saturday December 30 and blue bins for Monday January 1 will be collected on Saturday January 6.

In Strabane, black bins normally collected on Monday December 25 will now be collected on Saturday December 23, black bins will be collected as normal on Tuesday December 26 and blue bins due to be collected on Monday January 1 will be collected on Saturday December 30.

Refuse centres across Derry and Strabane will all be closed on Christmas Day and most will be closed on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, a full listing of opening hours for refuse centres during the holiday period is available on Council’s website.

Christmas and New Year opening hours for leisure facilities, cemeteries, community centres, dog kennels, planning office, registrar’s office and all other Council facilities and services are detailed at www.derrystrabane.com/openinghours.